Russian Military Says It Destroyed Over 100 Ukrainian Drones Across Country

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday that its air defenses destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones across the country between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Most of the drones were intercepted over regions bordering Ukraine in western and southern Russia, including Bryansk, Rostov, Krasnodar, Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod. In the Belgorod region, authorities said at least four people were injured in drone attacks over the past 24 hours.

In the city of Krasnodar, falling drone debris struck a train station, damaging a passenger car and injuring two people, local officials said. Minor damage was also reported to residential buildings in the city.

Russian Railways said the attack on Krasnodar, along with drone-related damage to rail infrastructure in the neighboring Rostov region, caused significant disruptions, delaying several trains.

Authorities in the Stavropol region reported what they called the largest drone attack in the area since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, saying 37 drones were downed. No casualties were reported.

The Defense Ministry confirmed it had intercepted five drones over the Stavropol region.

Airports across southern Russia, meanwhile, faced temporary flight restrictions, including in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, where dozens of departures and arrivals were delayed.