Putin’s Decree on New Ambassador to Poland Vanishes Without Explanation

A presidential decree announcing a new Russian ambassador to Poland briefly appeared on Russia’s official government website on Friday, before vanishing without explanation just hours later.
The state-run news agency TASS initially reported that Georgy Mikhno, a senior Foreign Ministry official overseeing “new challenges and threats,” had been appointed to replace longtime envoy Sergei Andreev in Warsaw.
That report was later retracted, with TASS noting that “the relevant decrees were revoked” from the official government website.
The now-deleted decree stated that Mikhno, 52, would take over for Andreev, who has served as ambassador since 2014 and was reportedly due to step down, according to recent rumors in pro-Kremlin media.
Neither the Kremlin nor the Foreign Ministry has commented on the apparent reversal. The reason behind the appointment’s publication and its sudden retraction remains unclear.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.