Putin’s Decree on New Ambassador to Poland Vanishes Without Explanation

A presidential decree announcing a new Russian ambassador to Poland briefly appeared on Russia’s official government website on Friday, before vanishing without explanation just hours later.

The state-run news agency TASS initially reported that Georgy Mikhno, a senior Foreign Ministry official overseeing “new challenges and threats,” had been appointed to replace longtime envoy Sergei Andreev in Warsaw.

That report was later retracted, with TASS noting that “the relevant decrees were revoked” from the official government website.

The now-deleted decree stated that Mikhno, 52, would take over for Andreev, who has served as ambassador since 2014 and was reportedly due to step down, according to recent rumors in pro-Kremlin media.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Foreign Ministry has commented on the apparent reversal. The reason behind the appointment’s publication and its sudden retraction remains unclear.