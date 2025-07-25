Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin’s Decree on New Ambassador to Poland Vanishes Without Explanation

Russian Embassy in Warsaw. Wistula (CC BY 3.0)

A presidential decree announcing a new Russian ambassador to Poland briefly appeared on Russia’s official government website on Friday, before vanishing without explanation just hours later.

The state-run news agency TASS initially reported that Georgy Mikhno, a senior Foreign Ministry official overseeing “new challenges and threats,” had been appointed to replace longtime envoy Sergei Andreev in Warsaw.

That report was later retracted, with TASS noting that “the relevant decrees were revoked” from the official government website.

The now-deleted decree stated that Mikhno, 52, would take over for Andreev, who has served as ambassador since 2014 and was reportedly due to step down, according to recent rumors in pro-Kremlin media.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Foreign Ministry has commented on the apparent reversal. The reason behind the appointment’s publication and its sudden retraction remains unclear.

Read more about: Poland , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Closes Polish Consulate in Tit-for-Tat Move

Moscow cited Poland’s “unfriendly” seizure in April of a high school building near Russia’s Embassy in Warsaw for the closure.
1 Min read

Russia Blasts Poland’s ‘State Sponsor of Terror’ Label

Moscow on Thursday slammed Poland’s designation of Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” calling it part of a targeted Western campaign...

Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash

Polish prosecutors have accused two Russian air traffic controllers of “deliberately provoking” the fatal plane crash which killed former Polish President...

Fake Russian Food Labels Warn Shoppers Against Buying 'Hostile' Polish Goods

Fake food labels planted by Russian activists are warning shoppers against buying "hostile" Polish products. A journalist for the Ekho Moskvy radio station...