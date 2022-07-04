Putin Orders Advance to Continue After Russia Takes Ukraine’s Lysychansk

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia will continue pressing forward in eastern Ukraine after Kyiv ordered its forces to retreat from the strategic city of Lysychansk and Russian officials claimed control over the entirety of Ukraine’s Luhansk region. “Military units, including the Group East and Group West, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans,” Putin said in a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to a Kremlin transcript. “I hope that everything in their fields of operations will continue as it happened in Luhansk.” The seizure of the Luhansk region — and the neighboring Donetsk region — became key Kremlin war aims after Russian troops failed to seize the Ukrainian capital at the start of the invasion in late February. While Putin hailed the seizure of Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk region remaining in Ukrainian hands, as a “victory,” officials in Kyiv were quick to point out that it had cost the Russian army dearly in men and equipment. The Ukrainian army said Sunday that its forces were "forced to withdraw" because of a lack of equipment and in a bid to save lives. Luhansk region Governor Sergiy Haidai claimed Ukrainians were outnumbered 10 to one in the city. “We value the lives of our soldiers. Walls we will build again, land we will win back, but people need to be protected as much as possible,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday about the retreat from Lysychansk. Ukrainian forces pulled back to avoid the risk of encirclement, Sam Cranny-Evans, a military analyst at the London-based Royal United Services Institute, told The Moscow Times. “The question is whether that was just an operational response to exigencies on the battlefield or whether they simply couldn’t hold the city,” he said.

In recent days, the supply lines of Ukrainian forces in Lysychansk appeared to be at risk of being cut as Russian forces advanced from both the south and north. However, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, wrote Monday on Facebook that the battle for Lysychansk had been a success for Ukraine — as the main goal was to inflict losses on Russian forces, buy time and prepare the ground for a Ukrainian offensive in other areas. “The Ukrainian army does not need to prove its tenacity in defense (it’s proved it a hundred times already), the Ukrainian army needs to dig a grave for the Russian army,” he wrote. Despite Putin’s orders for the offensive in eastern Ukraine to continue, some military analysts believe the Russian army is nearing exhaustion after more than four months of fighting, and may need time to consolidate its territorial gains and replace infantry losses. Putin also told Shoigu on Monday that the soldiers involved in the battle for Lysychansk “should take a break” after the successful seizure of the city. Lysychansk’s capture “provides Russians with the opportunity to change their focus and shift the emphasis or sit and try to solidify what they have gained so far,” said Cranny-Evans. Russian troops reached the outskirts of Lysychansk at the end of June following the seizure of Lysychansk's sister city, Sievierodonetsk, in weeks of heavy fighting. Almost 100,000 people lived in Lysychansk before the start of the offensive, but tens of thousands are believed to have fled as a result of the fighting.

Chechen forces celebrate the "liberation" of Lysychansk pic.twitter.com/pmbqyFVCmV — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) July 2, 2022