Russia Eyes Full Donbas Control as Sievierodonetsk Set to Fall

A two-month Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk entered its final phase Friday after Ukrainian forces were ordered to retreat. The capture of the city, where 100,000 people lived prior to Russia’s invasion, represents a small but significant victory for Russian forces that are poised to take control of eastern Ukraine’s entire Luhansk region – widely believed to be a key Kremlin war aim. The Ukrainian retreat is “perhaps more significant than it’s being made out,” said Sam Cranny Evans, a military analyst at the London-based Royal United Services Institute. “They [the Russian Armed Forces] probably still have the ability to continue this kind of advance and perhaps in the Kremlin they now think they can grind the Ukrainians down.” After regrouping troops in eastern Ukraine in April after a failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital, Russia has used its numerical superiority in soldiers and equipment to make slow, incremental gains. The bloody battle for the city, which began at the beginning of May, has seen Russia pound Sievierodonetsk with artillery, rockets and air strikes, irretrievably damaging 80% of residential buildings in the city and inflicting heavy losses on the Ukrainian army. Little by little, Ukrainian forces were pushed back into a small area around the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians were taking shelter – a scenario reminiscent of Russia’s bloody siege of the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Ukrainian officials said Friday that troops had finally been ordered to pull out of Sievierodonetsk entirely and cross the Siverskyi Donets river to the west.

Defenders of #Severodonetsk will move away from the city to new, more fortified positions #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/w1ICM0CnfY — Serhiy Hayday (@serhey_hayday) June 24, 2022

“Unfortunately, we will have to withdraw our troops from Sievierodonetsk, because it makes no sense to be in broken positions — the number of dead is growing,” Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk wrote on Telegram on Friday. But it was not immediately clear whether Ukrainian forces had already evacuated, or were just beginning to do so. The news prompted some jubilation from pro-war Russians. “Sievierodonetsk is ours!” pro-Kremlin war reporter Alexander Kotz wrote on his Telegram channel Friday. There are no precise figures for casualties on either side during the fighting for Sievierodonetsk, but both Russia and Ukraine have likely suffered thousands of deaths. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that Ukraine was losing up to a 100 soldiers killed every day. “The battle has been defined by Russians prioritizing it,” said Cranny Evans. “They seem to have taken artillery and troops from other sections of the front and focused on Sievierodonetsk.” The Ukrainian army’s shrinking foothold in the city had become increasingly perilous in recent days as supply lines were cut. All three bridges that crossed the Siverskyi Donets river to the city’s west were destroyed by Russian forces and Reuters image published Thursday showed Ukrainian forces transporting supplies over the river, which divides Sievierodonetsk from nearby Lysychansk, using an inflatable boat.

Fighting in the Azot area of Severodonetsk pic.twitter.com/UdMKxTW8kS — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 22, 2022