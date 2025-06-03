Nearly Half of Russian War Veterans Can't Find Work After Returning from Ukraine, Officials Say

Nearly half of the Russian soldiers returning from the front lines in Ukraine remain unemployed, officials said, underscoring the Kremlin’s ongoing challenge in reintegrating combat veterans into civilian life.

According to a report presented by Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Tuesday, only 57% of demobilized veterans from the war in Ukraine have found employment as of May 1.

About 80% of these men signed formal labor contracts, while the rest registered as self-employed or pursued freelance work.

The government has developed an action plan to help Ukraine war veterans find employment, said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Thanks to this plan, they will be able to "not just find work, but also improve their skills and qualifications and acquire a new profession," he said.