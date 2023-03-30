Beloved Russian Actress Resigns From Moscow Theater Over War Criticism

Celebrated Soviet and Russian actress Liya Akhedzhakova has resigned from the Moscow theater where she has worked for 46 years following her outspoken criticism of the war in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported on Thursday.



Moscow’s Sovremennik Theater effectively ended the actress’s decades-long career at the theater in February when it canceled a production of “The Gin Game” in which she had been set to star. According to Novaya Gazeta, the actress wrote her letter of resignation to the theater management the following day.

Akhedzhakova, who has been a vocal critic of both the Russian annexation of Crimea and its subsequent full-scale invasion of Ukraine, now plans on touring plays that have been banned in Russia internationally, Novaya Gazeta reported, noting that in March Akhedzhakova performed in a production of the banned Lyudmila Ulitskaya play "My Grandson Benjamin" in Cyprus.