Russian Court Rejects Appeal of Jailed Theatre Director

By AFP
Theatre director Yevgenia Berkovich at her appeal hearing at the Moscow City Court. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court on Tuesday refused to release a theatre director detained over an award-winning play about Russian women recruited online to marry radical Islamists in Syria.

Yevgeniya Berkovich, who has written emotional poems against Moscow's Ukraine offensive, was arrested this month and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of "justifying terrorism."

She is also accused of promoting "radical feminism."

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old asked to be released pending trial, but a Moscow court threw out her appeal.

Some of her supporters came to the court in a show of solidarity.

Berkovich, who has two adopted teenage daughters, said she feared her children might suffer "severe psychiatric breakdown" as a result of separation.

Berkovich and author Svetlana Petriychuk were arrested over a 2019 all-female performance titled "Finist, the Brave Falcon."

Petriychuk also faces up to seven years if convicted.

"I did not commit any crime," said Berkovich, who appeared in court via video-link and wore a grey T-shirt. "My job is to stage performances."

She said she was not a flight risk because she had vulnerable children at home.

"I am talking about human things," she said. 

Berkovich stressed that the play received funding from the Culture Ministry. 

"You think the ministry gave some rubles to make terrorism propaganda?" she said.

"They are judging a work of art," Berkovich's lawyer Ksenia Karpinskaya told the hearing.

"Dostoyevsky would have been in prison because his 'Crime and Punishment' is about a maniac who killed an old woman," she added.

Berkovich was a student of Kirill Serebrennikov, one of Russia's most innovative and successful directors.

Serebrennikov left the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

