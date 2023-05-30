Russian Court Rejects Appeal of Jailed Theatre Director

A Moscow court on Tuesday refused to release a theatre director detained over an award-winning play about Russian women recruited online to marry radical Islamists in Syria.

Yevgeniya Berkovich, who has written emotional poems against Moscow's Ukraine offensive, was arrested this month and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of "justifying terrorism."

She is also accused of promoting "radical feminism."

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old asked to be released pending trial, but a Moscow court threw out her appeal.

Some of her supporters came to the court in a show of solidarity.