Russian Theater Director Serebrennikov’s Fraud Case to Be Re-Tried, Court Says

A Moscow court has sent theater director Kirill Serebrennikov’s criminal fraud case back to its starting point a month after the case was returned to prosecutors, and more than two years after he was first arrested.

Serebrennikov was detained in August 2017 on charges of embezzling 68 million rubles ($1 million) in government funds, a figure that later doubled to 133 million rubles. Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court last month returned the case to prosecutors over mistakes in the guilty verdict, leading observers to speculate that it could be thrown out.