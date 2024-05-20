Russian Director at Cannes Denounces Moscow Theater Trial

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, competing for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, brandished a picture of two theater artists who went on trial in Moscow on Monday.

"They did absolutely nothing wrong, they just put on a show and they have already been in prison for a year," Serebrennikov told reporters at the film festival.

The arrest of director Yevgeniya Berkovich and writer Svetlana Petriychuk in May last year shook Russia's artistic community, already facing an increasingly repressive environment since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.