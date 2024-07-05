Russian Playwright, Director Face 6-year Jail Terms for ‘Justifying Terrorism'

A Russian prosecutor has sought six-year jail terms for a playwright and a director on trial for "justifying terrorism" in a 2021 play about women marrying jihadists in Syria, lawyers said Friday.

Director Yevgeniya Berkovich and writer Svetlana Petriychuk are standing trial at a military court over their play about Russian women lured to marry Islamic State (IS) militants.

The lawyers representing the director, Advokaty Pro Lyudei, wrote on Telegram that the prosecutor at the closed-door trial in Moscow had asked on Thursday for Berkovich, 39, and Petriychuk, 44, to each be sentenced to six years in a penal colony.

The next trial hearing will be on Monday.