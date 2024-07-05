Five Injured, Child Killed in Drone Attack in Russia – Governor

Five people were injured and a child was killed in a drone attack on the southwestern Russian region of Krasnodar, the local governor said Friday.

"A six-year-old girl died of injuries in the hospital following a drone attack in Primorsko-Akhtarsk," a city in the Krasnodar region, Venyamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

He said that five other people, including a child, were hospitalized.

A three-story apartment building was damaged in the attack, and residents evacuated.

"The Kyiv regime has made a new attempt to attack civilian sites on the territory of the region with drones," Kondratyev added, saying the Russian air defense forces had shot down "several drones".

A local electricity station was also hit in the attack.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting energy sites it says supply the Russian military, as well as towns and villages near the border.