Kremlin Confirms Putin Raised Retaliation to Ukraine’s Airbase Attacks in Conversation With Trump

The Kremlin confirmed Thursday that President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia would retaliate after Ukraine’s drone strikes on its airbases that damaged several nuclear-capable bombers last weekend.

Putin, however, did not mention Sunday’s attack on airfields deep inside Russian territory, including Siberia, in his public remarks Wednesday. Instead, he accused Kyiv of “terrorism” over multiple deadly bridge bombings late on Saturday that investigators blame on Ukraine.

“Yes, indeed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about Trump writing on Wednesday that he was told by Putin that Moscow “will have to respond” to the bomber attacks.

When asked to share the details of Moscow’s response, Peskov limited his answer to: “As and when our military deems it appropriate.”

Peskov, like presidential aide Yury Ushakov earlier, said Trump assured Putin that the United States had “no information about the preparation of this terrorist act by the Kyiv regime.”

Trump has been unusually silent on the Ukrainian attacks on the Russian bombers — one of the three pillars of Russia's nuclear arsenal — though Moscow demanded that the United States and Britain restrain Ukraine.