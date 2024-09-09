Latvia Says Crashed Russian Drone Was Fully Armed Shahed

Latvia's armed forces on Monday said the Russian drone that crashed on the Baltic state's territory was an Iranian-designed Shahed equipped with explosives.

Riga had earlier announced that investigators were looking into a drone that had crashed in the eastern part of the country on Saturday.

Latvia, which was once ruled by the Soviet Union but is now an EU and NATO member, has had tense relations with Moscow following independence, and ties have further deteriorated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"The explosive warhead stuck half a meter deep into the ground and was neutralized on the spot, avoiding detonation," Latvian armed forces commander General Leonids Kalnins told a press conference.

This "allowed our military intelligence officers to gather all the debris and remnants from the drone for further investigation, details of which will be shared with all of our NATO partners," he said.