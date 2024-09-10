1 Killed, Several Injured in Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks on Russia since the full-scale invasion, targeting regions across the country, including near Moscow where one woman was killed after a drone smashed into an apartment complex, Russian authorities said early Tuesday.

The overnight attacks, which saw 144 drones destroyed over Russian territory, disrupted air traffic at several major airports and set off air defense systems around the country. In the Moscow region, 20 drones were destroyed.

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said a 46-year-old woman was killed and three others were hospitalized in the town of Ramenskoye, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the center of Moscow. It was the first reported death near the Russian capital from a drone attack since the start of the war.