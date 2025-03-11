‘War Has Come’: Ukrainian Drone Attack Leaves Moscow’s Suburbs Shaken

For Svetlana, the war in Ukraine had always felt distant — until a drone smashed into the side of her apartment building early Tuesday, bringing the conflict literally to her doorstep.

The war had largely remained confined to television screens, despite relentless state propaganda and widespread military recruitment. Authorities have sought to shield society — especially Moscow and its surrounding areas — from the war's destruction.

"You understand that it is war, but you don't realise it properly," Svetlana, wearing a winter coat with a fur collar, said. "But now, yes, it has come."

In her town of Ramenskoye, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of central Moscow, police cordoned off an area where a drone had struck.

Svetlana, who supports the Kremlin's military campaign, said the attack shattered her sense of security.

"Yes, we were weaving camouflage nets, collecting humanitarian aid, accompanying fighters there, but we still didn't realise it. Now it has come," she said.

Nearby, Andrei, an electrician, was sweeping broken glass from his car, damaged by falling shrapnel after the drone crashed into the upper floors of his building.

"I'm scared for the children," he told AFP. "My six-year-old daughter was sleeping with me. She woke up crying from the noise."