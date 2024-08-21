Moscow Repels 'Large-Scale' Ukrainian Drone Attack, Mayor Says

Russian air defense systems destroyed nearly a dozen Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight, the city's mayor said early Wednesday, calling it one of the largest air attacks on the Russian capital since the start of the war.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said ten Ukrainian drones were shot down over the surrounding Moscow region as they approached the city.

"It's one of the largest-ever attempts to attack Moscow with drones," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. He said no one was injured and no property damage was reported.

Unverified videos shared on social media purportedly showed several of the drones being shot down at night.