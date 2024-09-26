Russia’s Belgorod Region to Equip School Buses With Anti-Drone Tech

School buses in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region will soon be outfitted with “electronic warfare systems” designed to counter drone attacks, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Thursday.
These electronic warfare systems work by disrupting radio frequencies, effectively jamming communication, targeting systems and radars used by drones.
The Belgorod region received 55 of the systems, according to Gladkov, which will be installed in school buses operating in districts close to the Ukraine border, including the Volokonovsky, Valuysky, Shchebekensky, Belgorodsky, and Borisovsky districts.
Earlier this year, similar anti-drone systems were installed on ambulances and public transportation vehicles in the region’s border areas.
In response to escalating clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces, authorities ordered schools within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the Ukraine border to switch to remote learning.
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 200 Belgorod residents have been killed, and more than 1,100 injured in drone attacks and border skirmishes.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.