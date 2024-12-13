Support The Moscow Times!
Soldier Killed in Russia’s Belgorod Region as Military Says Destroyed 17 Ukrainian Drones

The town of Shebekino, Belgorod region, after a Ukrainian attack. t.me/belpepel

A Russian territorial defense soldier was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the western Belgorod region early Friday as the military said it destroyed nearly 20 unmanned aircraft across several regions.

The soldier was killed in the village of Terebreno across the border from northeast Ukraine’s Sumy region, Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram. In the video, air raid sirens could be heard.

Gladkov said a public structure was also damaged in the strike but did not provide further details. He said the attack came in two waves and involved eight drones in total.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four over the Belgorod region.

Authorities in the Kursk, Rostov, Lipetsk and Vladimir regions reported no injuries or significant damage from drone strikes there.

The Belgorod region has regularly faced cross-border attacks since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

