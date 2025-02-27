Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills 1

Russia's Defense Ministry said early Thursday that it shot down 19 Ukrainian drones across the country and annexed Crimea overnight, while authorities in the southwestern Belgorod region said one person was killed.

"A civilian was killed when an explosive device was dropped from the drone onto a vehicle," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. "The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene before medics arrived."

According to Gladkov, another man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds all over his body and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Russia's Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

No major damage was reported.