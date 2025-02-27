Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills 1

The charred wreckage of a pickup truck in the Belgorod region. Pavel Kolyadin / TASS

Russia's Defense Ministry said early Thursday that it shot down 19 Ukrainian drones across the country and annexed Crimea overnight, while authorities in the southwestern Belgorod region said one person was killed.

"A civilian was killed when an explosive device was dropped from the drone onto a vehicle," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. "The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene before medics arrived."

According to Gladkov, another man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds all over his body and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Russia's Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

No major damage was reported.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war , Drones

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills 1

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Kursk region, Russian troops said they thwarted an attempted incursion by Ukrainian forces.
1 Min read

Russia Says Intercepted 19 Drones, 1 Missile in Overnight Air Attacks

Minor fires broke out in the southwestern Kursk and Belgorod regions, but authorities said no one was injured in the strikes.
1 Min read

Ukraine Drone Strike Halts Operations at Russian Oil Refinery

Emergency personnel rushed to put out the flames at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, which suspended work following the overnight attack.
1 Min read

1 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Crash in Russia’s Belgorod

Photos shared on social media showed blown-out windows of an apartment building and rescue workers retrieving a body.
1 Min read