Russia’s McDonald’s Successor Launches Hello Kitty-Themed Menu

Russia’s Vkusno i Tochka fast-food chain on Monday unveiled a Hello Kitty-themed promotional campaign, more than three years after it replaced McDonald’s in the country following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
“Dive into a world of bright colors and grab a burger, Ice De Luxe with gummies and the Medium Box in the cutest packaging,” the company said in a statement. “Snap a pic, soak up the Hello Kitty vibes with her friends and enjoy every bite.”
The campaign’s centerpiece is a chicken burger with a pink bun and pink sauce, priced at 297 rubles ($3.80) in Moscow. Unlike many themed promotions targeting children, the offering does not appear to include toys.
It was not immediately clear whether the campaign was officially licensed by Sanrio, the Japanese company that owns the Hello Kitty brand. The Moscow Times has reached out to Sanrio for comment.
McDonald’s sold its Russian business to a local licensee in May 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine. The rebranded chain — Vkusno i Tochka, or “Tasty. Period.” — launched in July 2022 and is owned by Russian businessman Alexander Govor.
Vkusno i Tochka has since expanded to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Abkhazia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia. The company reported a 19.7% increase in net profits last year, totaling 16.96 billion rubles ($217 million).
