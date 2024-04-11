Russia Seizes Country’s Largest Winemaker Amid Re-Nationalization Wave – RBC

Russia has nationalized the country’s largest winemaker linked to an arrested billionaire whose business assets were confiscated earlier this year, the RBC news website reported Thursday, citing the tax service’s corporate database.

Kuban Vino, which produced 95.5 million bottles of wine in 2023, was reportedly one of four nationalized wine and food companies that were previously owned by the Chelyabinsk-based agricultural holding Ariant.

According to RBC, the Chelyabinsk region’s arbitration court ruled to transfer Ariant's assets to the Russian state on April 5. The outlet said corporate data showed the ownership change taking place five days later.

Ariant was founded in the 1990s by partners Alexander Aristov and Yury Antipov, the latter of whom was arrested in February on accusations of undermining national interests by fraudulently transferring assets to countries that are “unfriendly” toward Russia.

The Russian government subsequently seized Antipov’s steel plants — which authorities claim work closely with defense contractors — in the Chelyabinsk region, arguing that they were illegally privatized after the collapse of the U.S.S.R.