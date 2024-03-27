Russia Nationalized 15 Defense Firms Since 2023 – Top Prosecutor

The Russian government has seized 15 defense companies valued at some 333 billion rubles ($3.6 billion) since last year, Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov told the Kommersant business daily in an interview published late Tuesday.

After Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Russian authorities have sought to nationalize key assets in the country’s defense industry in a bid to command greater control over ramped-up military production.

Officials including President Vladimir Putin have defended the move, denying that Russia is undergoing a de-privatization or nationalization of its economy.

“Since 2023, through judicial proceedings solely in the defense industry sector, 15 strategic enterprises with a total value exceeding 333 billion rubles have been returned to [the Russian state’s] ownership, which unlawfully left its possession and in some cases came under foreign control,” Krasnov was quoted as saying by Kommersant.