Russian Food Suppliers Warn of Price Hikes Up to 40%

Suppliers of bread, dairy, chocolate and beer in Russia have informed retailers of impending price increases of up to 40% over the next month, the business daily Kommersant reported Thursday, citing price-increase notices from at least 13 companies.

The price hikes, slated for August and September, are being attributed to a combination of high inflation and expensive loans, as well as the rising costs of shipping, personnel, packaging and raw materials.

A retail market source who spoke to Kommersant on condition of anonymity blamed the Russian Central Bank’s ongoing interest rate hikes for rising borrowing costs. The source described the price-increase notices as “atypical” and not driven by seasonal factors.

Karavai, a bread producer, said its products would see a price increase of 10% due to rising raw material costs.