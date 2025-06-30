Government Price Caps Put Russia’s Breadmakers in Jeopardy, Producer Warns

Russia’s most popular bread, the sliced white loaf, could vanish from store shelves if authorities proceed with strict price caps on widely consumed goods, the owner of the country’s largest bakery and confectionery holding warned on Monday.

The comments came after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in March said the government was prepared to adopt the “toughest measures” to contain food inflation. He noted in particular that regional authorities have the power to cap markups on staple food products, which last year posted their highest price growth in nine years and continue to grow more costly.

Alexei Tulupov, owner of the Kolomensky bakery, told the RBC news website that bread price caps could force bakeries into bankruptcy, reduce the variety of bread products available or prompt product substitution.

Price regulation for eggs, Tulupov argued, led to the emergence of a lower-quality, cheaper-to-produce liquid egg product.

“If similar measures are applied to bread, sliced loaves could disappear from the market quickly,” he said.