Russian Inflation Ticks Up Amid Ruble Woes

Russia's rate of inflation ticked up in November as the value of the ruble plummeted to lows not seen since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, official data showed Wednesday.

The Kremlin has massively ramped up spending on the Ukraine war, an expenditure that has ballooned the size of the economy but led to deep labor shortages and price rises.

Prices rose 8.9% on an annual basis last month, according to the Rosstat statistics agency, up from 8.5% in October and more than double the state's 4% target.

The figure is a further signal the central bank is likely to hike its key rate when policymakers meet on Dec. 20, as it seeks to rein in runaway inflation and buttress the ruble.