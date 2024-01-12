Russian Inflation Unexpectedly Slows in December

Russia's annual rate of inflation unexpectedly slowed in December after ticking up continuously for seven months, official data showed Friday, in a boost for the Kremlin ahead of elections.

Inflation had been predicted by economists to rise in December 2023 but instead edged down to 7.4% year-on-year, compared with 7.5% in November.

Friday's figure is still well above the 4% target of the Central Bank, which hiked interest rates to 16% last month in a bid to tame further price increases.