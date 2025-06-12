Russia's Monthly Inflation Creeps Up for the First Time in 6 Months

Russia’s monthly inflation inched up in May, marking the first acceleration in six months and catching analysts off guard just as the Central Bank moved to lower its key interest rate.

Consumer prices rose 0.43% in May, up slightly from 0.4% in April, according to data released by the state statistics agency Rosstat.

Economists had widely forecast a continued slowdown in price growth, with most estimates pointing to a monthly rise between 0.22% and 0.25%.

Despite the surprise increase, the May figure aligns with the Central Bank’s benchmark trajectory for returning inflation to its 4% target. However, after this year's surge in inflation — 1.2% in January and 0.8% in February — the Central Bank now expects price growth to reach 7-8% by year’s end, delaying the 4% goal until 2026.

Annual inflation, seen as a more stable indicator of price changes, slowed to 9.8% in May from 10.2% in April.

The high annual figures reflect a period of sharp price increases in late 2024 and early 2025, even as current monthly inflation has eased.

Analysts at the research firm Tverdye Tsifry estimate the seasonally adjusted annualized rate at 5.4% in May, slightly below April’s 5.5%. Gazprombank offered a similar estimate, though it had previously put April’s rate at 6.2%.