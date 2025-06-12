Russia's Monthly Inflation Creeps Up for the First Time in 6 Months

Russia’s monthly inflation inched up in May, marking the first acceleration in six months and catching analysts off guard just as the Central Bank moved to lower its key interest rate.
Consumer prices rose 0.43% in May, up slightly from 0.4% in April, according to data released by the state statistics agency Rosstat.
Economists had widely forecast a continued slowdown in price growth, with most estimates pointing to a monthly rise between 0.22% and 0.25%.
Despite the surprise increase, the May figure aligns with the Central Bank’s benchmark trajectory for returning inflation to its 4% target. However, after this year's surge in inflation — 1.2% in January and 0.8% in February — the Central Bank now expects price growth to reach 7-8% by year’s end, delaying the 4% goal until 2026.
Annual inflation, seen as a more stable indicator of price changes, slowed to 9.8% in May from 10.2% in April.
The high annual figures reflect a period of sharp price increases in late 2024 and early 2025, even as current monthly inflation has eased.
Analysts at the research firm Tverdye Tsifry estimate the seasonally adjusted annualized rate at 5.4% in May, slightly below April’s 5.5%. Gazprombank offered a similar estimate, though it had previously put April’s rate at 6.2%.
The picture remains uneven across sectors. Non-food goods, supported by a strong ruble, have seen outright deflation in some categories.
But food prices continue to rise sharply, with analysts estimating annual inflation in this category at around 11%.
Service sector inflation has moderated slightly, a trend economists attribute to the ruble’s strength and a modest cooling in consumer demand.
Consumer activity paused in May, influenced in part by the government’s decision to delay certain income payments from April to December.
As a result, demand exceeded supply by just 7% — the narrowest margin seen in months, according to Gazprombank analysts’ estimates. By early June, this gap had increased to between 8% and 9%, raising questions about whether the cooling seen in May will last.
For now, price pressures appear to be easing, with Rosstat reporting a 0.03% increase in prices for the week of June 3-9 and a 0.04% rise since the start of the month.
Seasonal decreases in fruit and vegetable prices are expected to keep inflation in check through June, with Tverdye Tsifry projecting a monthly increase of just 0.2%.
