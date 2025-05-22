Borscht Ingredient Prices Surge Up to 87% in Russia

The price of vegetables needed to cook borscht has risen sharply in Russia over the past year, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing state data.

The so-called "borscht index" has been used as an indicator of economic well-being in eastern European countries, as the traditional soup's ingredients include staple products commonly found in kitchens across the region.

With the exception of potatoes, which saw a staggering 166.5% increase in price over the past year, onions and cabbage experienced the sharpest price hikes among vegetables used in borscht.

The average retail price of onions was up 87.2% year-over-year in May, reaching 72.3 rubles ($0.91) per kilogram, Kommersant reported, citing data from state statistics agency Rosstat.

White cabbage rose by 56.8% over the same period, with prices hitting 75.2 rubles ($0.94) per kilogram.

Meanwhile, beet prices rose by 11.9% and tomatoes by just 1.2%, according to Rosstat.