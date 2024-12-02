Russian Authorities Anxious Over Holiday Food Prices

Russian authorities are in talks with the leading supermarket again on price controls ahead of the end-of-the-year holiday season. The Kremlin is particularly worried about the soaring price of mayonnaise.

The Kommersant business daily reported that the country’s largest mayonnaise producer, Essen Production, warned that retailers would hike prices by up to 10% on mayo, up to 15% for mayo-containing sauces and up to 10% for tomato sauce as of Dec. 15.

That is a big problem in Russia. They love mayonnaise, which is one of the main ingredients of Olivier salad. This potato, pea and ham salad is to the Russian holiday table what turkey is to Thanksgiving dinner.

This season's price hike is the second increase in mayo prices by Essen this year, reportedly attributed to more expensive vegetable oil, its main ingredient. Eggs, the other main ingredient of mayonnaise, have also been in short supply and become more expensive.

Analysts surveyed by the newspaper said that other producers could follow Essen’s price hike.

Higher food prices ahead of the holidays would further intensify inflationary pressures (chart), in addition to the most recent severe weakening of the ruble and the seasonal hike in both state and household spending.