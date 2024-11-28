How Far Can Russia’s Ruble Fall Amid Its Latest Tumble?

The Russian ruble has slid to its lowest levels against the dollar since the invasion of Ukraine and weakened against the Chinese yuan. Moscow will likely be able to halt the freefall triggered by mounting sanctions pressure, but its value will continue to gradually decline in 2025, analysts say. What happened? The Russian ruble tumbled to its lowest level since March 2022 on Wednesday, crossing 113 rubles per U.S. dollar on the Forex exchange markets. Russia halted trading in dollars and euros on its leading financial marketplace, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), in June in response to U.S. sanctions. Because the ruble is mostly traded on the Forex currency markets among various international players with limited participation of Russian companies, some analysts say that this benchmark is not a true indicator of the ruble's strength. And yet, the ruble's decline is visible not just in the Forex currency markets but across the board.

Within Russia, rubles are exchanged between banks — or between banks and customers — for dollars and euros. The Central Bank publishes its official ruble exchange rate based on these transactions. Russian media report that it is possible to buy cash dollars at currency exchange offices in Moscow at a slight premium to the official rate. The Central Bank's official ruble-dollar exchange rate rose to 108 on Thursday, up 3% from Wednesday. The ruble also weakened against China’s yuan, which is still traded on the Moscow Exchange. The ruble fell below the mark of 15 per yuan on Wednesday, the first time since March 2022. “The market related to the exchange of the Russian ruble is segmented and illiquid,” economist Sofia Donets said. “For now, the most reliable indicator of the exchange rate is probably the yuan exchange rate. The imputed rate, if we look at the cross rate of the yuan to the dollar, is now closer to 108, but the reality of rapid weakening [of ruble] is evident.”

Why did the ruble exchange rate drop? Analysts have offered several explanations for the ruble's sudden downturn. Simply put, new Western sanctions and seasonal factors increased the demand for foreign currency, and Russian exporters did not sell enough currency to offset this increase. The latest U.S. restrictions on Moscow on Nov. 21 target Gazprombank, the largest and hitherto most important remaining non-sanctioned Russian bank used by Moscow for energy trade, among many other institutions. Gazprombank worked not only to service Gazprom's gas trade, but all of Russia's foreign trade, said Sergei Vakulenko, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. The fresh U.S. sanctions threaten the Russian economy, particularly its foreign currency export earnings, said Maximilian Hess, founder of Enmetena Advisory and a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. "The sanctions have played a key role by targeting the main vector of Russian energy payments and Chinese payment routes to and through China by targeting VTB Shanghai," Hess told The Moscow Times. The new restrictions compound the secondary U.S. sanctions on the Russian financial sector announced last December, Hess said. The potential end of Russia's pipeline gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine next year could also impact financial markets, he added. "With escalation and uncertainty in a situation [like the current one], people usually go into safe assets, particularly into [hard] currency. Expectations that everything will be shut down, and now is the last chance to buy dollars and euros,” Vakulenko told Deutsche Welle. Seasonal factors like heightened demand for imports during the holidays also played a role. “There is always a seasonal increase in the need for imports and foreign currency in the fourth quarter. Last year the gap was covered by a high rate of return on foreign currency earnings. Now there is no such thing, hence the ruble’s collapse,” analyst Pavel Ryabov said.

news Russian Central Bank Halts Currency Buying Until 2025 as Ruble Slides Read more