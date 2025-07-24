Ruble Falls After Latest Russia-Ukraine Talks Make Little Progress

The Russian ruble weakened significantly on both the Moscow Exchange and over-the-counter forex markets Thursday after the latest round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv ended without significant progress toward ending the war.

The yuan rose nearly 2% in the first three hours of trading, hitting 11.1485 rubles, its highest level since late May, before pulling back to 11.04 rubles by 4:39 p.m. Moscow time.

On the OTC market, the dollar climbed above 79 rubles for the first time in three weeks, peaking at 79.55 rubles, while the euro surged to 93.5 rubles, the highest in 11 weeks.

“The market was disappointed by the largely symbolic nature of Wednesday’s round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul,” said Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The third meeting between the delegations was the shortest so far, lasting just under 40 minutes. Talks yielded only minor agreements, such as continuing prisoner and body exchanges and forming working groups to meet online.

Ukraine also pushed for an in-person meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the meeting, but the Kremlin dismissed the idea as premature.

“Such a meeting can only happen after substantial groundwork has been done,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.