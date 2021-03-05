Ruble Rocked by Rumors of Tough New Sanctions

The Russian ruble sank Friday morning on reports that the U.S. and U.K. are considering a second round of tough sanctions against Russia over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Washington and London could be prepared to slap asset freezes and travel bans on Russian oligarchs deemed supporters of the Kremlin and put new restrictions on trading Russia’s government debt, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the deliberations.

That would be the most dramatic escalation of sanctions against Russia since 2018, when the U.S. shook global markets by placing Russian metals giant Rusal — controlled by oligarch Oleg Deripaska — on its sanctioned list, triggering a surge in worldwide commodities prices.

Placing more restrictions on Russia’s sovereign debt has been dubbed the “nuclear option,” as it could trigger a multibillion dollar sell-off of Russian bonds and hike borrowing costs for the Kremlin. Despite pressure from hardline politicians in Congress, such a move has been seen as unlikely by sanctions experts and analysts.

The ruble dropped around 1% against the U.S. dollar as the Bloomberg report went live and is now trading at 74.5 against the currency.