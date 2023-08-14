Kremlin Unfazed as Ruble Crashes Through 100 vs. Dollar

The Russian ruble’s slide past 100 against the dollar has exposed a multi-billion dollar dilemma at the heart of the Russian economy: how can the Kremlin carry on funding its war against Ukraine without triggering a surge in inflation and fresh fears of an economic crisis at home? The ruble dipped below the crucial level on Monday for the first time since March 2022, when the Russian economy appeared to be on the brink of collapse amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and a cascade of Western sanctions. Last year, sweeping capital controls, an emergency interest rate hike and a rapid surge in the production of guns, missiles, tanks and artillery shells to be used against Ukraine saved the ruble and helped Russia’s economy defy predictions of a double-digit hit to GDP. But with the war having raged for 18 months and more Western sanctions now in place — such as an oil price cap and drastic cuts in European purchases of Russian gas — the ruble’s decline underscores the challenges Moscow will face in an attempt to repeat last year’s fire-fighting efforts. The ruble has lost half its value since a peak in June 2022, a devaluation that has raised the specter of a familiar foe — inflation.

Prices are once again rising faster than the government’s official 4% target. Food prices, which usually fall in the summer months, are steadily increasing and the central bank’s forecast — penned before the latest currency slide — foresees inflation accelerating toward 6.5% by the end of this year. “The collapse of the ruble has already triggered an inflationary spiral. It can only be stopped by bringing the rate back under 90,” said Yevgeny Suvorov, an economist at Moscow-based CentroCredit Bank. For Russians who have grown accustomed to economic crises in the three decades since the fall of the Soviet Union, the ruble exchange rate has powerful symbolic importance as a marker of the economy’s overall health. Economists say the fall into triple-digit territory — a vital psychological threshold — could further push Russians to move their assets out of the country, or at least, into other currencies. “It’s obvious that the ongoing weakening of the rouble will not only stoke inflation even more, but will undermine trust in the currency itself and the economy in general,” Yevgeny Kogan, an economics professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE), wrote in a post on his Telegram channel. Foreign cash holdings are up 23% this year among Russians while outflows to foreign banks have jumped 41%, he noted.

Exchange rates in Moscow exchange offices on August 14, 2023. Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency

Kogan said a sustained breakthrough of 100 rubles against the dollar could lead to serious price hikes by companies that use imported goods or equipment, and it might trigger financial panic among the population. Across Russian society, a feeling that the government cares little about the falling ruble is spreading, with talk of how the Kremlin benefits from a falling currency cropping up across Russian social media. A weaker currency means Russia’s energy exports, dictated by global dollar-based oil prices, will funnel more rubles into the government’s coffers. The amount of rubles earned for every barrel of Russia’s Urals blend of crude oil has more than doubled this year — from 3,320 on Jan. 1 to 7,300, according to market data. Overall, every 10-point slide in the value of the ruble against the dollar — from 90 to 100, for instance — brings in an extra 1 trillion rubles ($10 billion) for the Russian state, Renaissance Capital’s Sofya Donets calculates. The same fall adds 0.5-1 percentage point to inflation, Kogan estimates. Those extra funds are sorely needed by Moscow, which has chalked up a 2.8-trillion rouble ($28 billion) budget deficit so far this year. A weaker ruble means Russia can buy more arms, ammunition and pay higher salaries for soldiers, making devaluation an attractive short-term solution to the Kremlin’s budget woes and its top priority — funding the invasion of Ukraine. Battling inflation and dealing with the other domestic costs of a weak currency, can come later. “It’s more important to get through the next few months, or until spring, and in the long run, if things turn out worse because of this, then it doesn't really matter. It matters, but what matters much more is the ability to be able to wage war and pay bills in the next 4-6 months,” Iikka Korhonen, head of the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT), said of the Kremlin’s logic.