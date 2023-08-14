Ruble Slips Past 100 Against Dollar

The Russian ruble slid past 100 against the dollar Monday, its lowest level since late March 2022, just weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The ruble has shed around 30% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year, as Russia imports more and exports less.

Data from the Moscow Exchange showed the ruble trading at 101.01 to the dollar at 11:33 am local time, while it tumbled to a near 17-month low of 110.73 against the euro.

The ruble could sink further to 115-120 per dollar, Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov warned in a note published by financial firms on Monday.