Russian Ruble, Stocks, Slide as Security Talks Fall Flat

The Russian ruble and share prices of leading Russian companies fell sharply in trading Thursday after Moscow appeared to rule out further talks with the U.S. and NATO. Russia’s lead negotiator said he saw “no reason” to renew talks anytime soon, adding that the U.S. had shown no flexibility regarding Moscow’s demands to veto Ukrainian membership in the NATO alliance and roll back NATO’s troop and equipment deployments in central and eastern Europe. The ruble immediately fell by more than 1% against the U.S. dollar following the comments, while Russia’s leading stock market lost more than 2%.

The Russian currency was trading at 75.4 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday afternoon, and had fallen to 86.3 against the euro. Russia’s dollar-denominated stock market, the RTS index, lost 3% with commodities companies among the biggest fallers. “The market has had its head in the sand about Russia-related geopolitical risks and is just waking up now,” said emerging markets bond trader Timothy Ash in a note to clients. Russian markets have been relatively quiet since the start of the year, despite the precarious security situation and comments from all sides that there is a serious risk of military escalation. Traders “may be realizing that Moscow is just going through the motions on the diplomatic front now but it is set on war,” Ash added. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Russian-language channel RTVI that he was awaiting a substantive response from the West to draft treaties presented by Moscow at the end of last year before Moscow would contemplate another round of talks. “Another deterioration in the geopolitical situation has increased country risks and the corresponding discount in ruble assets,” said Dmitry Babin, stock market expert with Moscow-based brokerage BCS Investments. “Against this backdrop, the decline is likely to continue, at least in the short-term.”