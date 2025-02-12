Ruble on Track for Best Week Since October

The Russian ruble continued to gain against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, putting the volatile currency on track for its strongest week since early October.

The ruble was up 2.75% at 94 to the dollar by Wednesday afternoon, according to spot foreign exchange market data.

Russian analysts attributed the ruble’s gains to increased dollar sales by Russian exporters and seasonal factors, including lower demand from importers, the business newspaper Kommersant reported.

They expect the ruble to continue strengthening over the next two weeks but warn that exporters may reduce currency sales, which could limit further gains.