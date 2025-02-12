Ruble on Track for Best Week Since October

The Russian ruble continued to gain against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, putting the volatile currency on track for its strongest week since early October.
The ruble was up 2.75% at 94 to the dollar by Wednesday afternoon, according to spot foreign exchange market data.
Russian analysts attributed the ruble’s gains to increased dollar sales by Russian exporters and seasonal factors, including lower demand from importers, the business newspaper Kommersant reported.
They expect the ruble to continue strengthening over the next two weeks but warn that exporters may reduce currency sales, which could limit further gains.
Russia’s Finance Ministry announced last week that it would boost sales of China’s yuan by 17%, a move aimed at supporting the ruble. The yuan has become the most traded foreign currency in Russia as the country’s foreign exchange market shifts under wartime sanctions.
In November, the ruble fell to its weakest level against the dollar since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 amid mounting sanctions pressure.
After showing little sign of recovery in December, the currency began strengthening in January and has since gained nearly 18% against the dollar.
A weaker ruble helps Russia narrow its budget deficit but also fuels inflation by increasing the cost of imports.
Russia halted trading in dollars and euros on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) in June in response to U.S. sanctions. The country’s central bank now sets the official ruble exchange rate based on transactions between banks or between banks and customers.
The central bank’s official exchange rate for Wednesday was 95.8 rubles per dollar.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.