Ruble Sinks Further Amid Mutiny Fallout

The Russian ruble tumbled past 102 against the euro and 93 against the dollar on Thursday, hitting a new 15-month low as part of an ongoing devaluation that was exacerbated even further as Yevgeny Prighzohin’s armed revolt last month set markets on edge.

Russia’s Central Bank said Thursday that the sharp drop in the ruble’s value was brought on by weak exports.

“We see that when our exchange rate weakens, various conspiracy arise about how [the ruble] is deliberated weakened to increase budget revenue… But we must look, first of all, at the dynamics of foreign trade,” Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said, according to Interfax.

Nabiullina explained that the ruble — which last year had initially plummeted beyond 100 against the dollar in the first month of the war — managed to restrengthen thanks to a rise in exports and a decrease in imports. However, now the situation has reversed, as lower exports mean fewer foreign currencies are going into Russia.