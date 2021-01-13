Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Ruble Is World’s Most Undervalued Currency on Big Mac Index

The ruble’s slump in 2020 means Russia now has the cheapest Big Macs in the world, according to The Economist.

Updated:
The ruble fell 20% in 2020. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

The Russian ruble is the world’s most undervalued currency, according to the Big Mac Index, compiled by British newspaper The Economist.

Based on market exchange rates, the Russian currency should be worth three times more against the U.S. dollar — 24 rubles per $1, rather than the 73.8 the currency was trading at Wednesday.

The Big Mac Index compares the price of the famous McDonald’s burger across the world. After accounting for differences in living standards — measured by GDP per capita — the ruble comes out as the most undervalued of the 55 currencies tracked by The Economist.

“A Big Mac costs 68% less in Russia ($1.81) than in the United States ($5.66) at market exchange rates,” The Economist said in its latest update to the index, published Tuesday.

“Based on differences in GDP per person, a Big Mac should cost 39% less. This suggests the ruble is 47.3% undervalued.”

The ruble has come out as “undervalued” against the dollar on the Index for the last nine years. The currency slid another 20% in 2020 on a combination of the coronavirus pandemic, a slump in global oil prices, geopolitical risks related to the U.S. election and the fallout from the Novichok poisoning of leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last August.

The slump in the ruble’s exchange rate over the last 12 months also means Russia now boasts the cheapest Big Macs in the world, according to the Index. The flagship burger costs 135 rubles ($1.83) — the only one of the 55 countries tracked where a Big Mac costs under $2.

Read more about: Ruble , Economy

Read more

2021 LOOK AHEAD

Russia in 2021: Will the Economy Recover?

Russia’s economy is handling the coronavirus better than most. But austerity, bruised businesses and cautious consumers set the stage for a slow recovery...
‘LONG AND TEDIOUS’

Russia Starts to Dig Its Way Out of a Coronavirus Economic Hole

The Kremlin will see the post-pandemic state of the economy as a vindication of its conservative doctrine, but there are underlying weaknesses.
RISK ON

Russian Ruble Hits 10-Week High on Investor Optimism

The Finance Ministry sold a record volume of government bonds Wednesday, and the government is reportedly mulling increasing foreign currency sales.
MARKET MOVING

Coronavirus Hits Russian Markets | May 1

The latest on how the ruble and Russian stock markets are reacting to the coronavirus.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.