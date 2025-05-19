‘It Will Never Be the Same’: Can the West Win Back Russia’s Market from China?

The fallout from the war in Ukraine for Russia, including a weaker ruble, sanctions and the exodus of Western companies, has created an opening for Chinese firms in the Russian market. From cars to wood and metalworking machinery, Western companies that once operated in Russia have been pushed aside by Asian competitors. In some sectors, this shift is unlikely to be fully reversed, no matter how the war ends. What is the U.S. plan for breaking the Russia-China alliance? Trump vowed to "un-unite" Russia and China on the campaign trail in fall 2024, calling their alliance "the one thing you never want to happen." The remarks fueled talks of a "reverse Nixon," with Trump seeking a deal with Moscow to pull Russia closer to the West, as Richard Nixon had done with China against the Soviet Union. By engaging with Russia, the U.S. could potentially dissuade Moscow from aligning too closely with China, whom the Trump administration sees as its primary adversary, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said in March. “Russian oil today is being sold cheap to China. I’m not sure that’s such a wonderful benefit [to the U.S.],” Witkoff said when asked about the importance of reaching a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said the Russia-China embrace was worrisome, although he admitted that it would be difficult to completely "peel off" Russia from China. “If Russia becomes a permanent junior partner to China in the long term, now you’re talking about two nuclear powers aligned against the United States,” he said, warning against Moscow becoming “completely dependent on the Chinese because we have cut them off.” Russia and the U.S. said they discussed prospects for economic cooperation in negotiations this spring, but no specific steps were taken.

How important is China for the Russian economy? Beijing has become a key supplier of technological equipment to Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine. Around 76% of such goods used by Russia for military purposes in 2023 originated from China, according to the Kyiv School of Economics. These include both Chinese-made and re-exported products, such as metal cutting tools for making military hardware or microchips used in missiles for targeting and guidance by processing real-time data from GPS and other services. China has also replaced the West as the top buyer of Russian oil and gas, an important source of foreign currency and tax revenue for the Russian economy. Trade is expanding in sectors that rely on cooperation between the Russian and Chinese governments, like energy and defense, and beyond. China accounted for approximately 89% of Russia’s microchip imports by dollar value in the first half of 2023 and for 71% of all imported material processing machines in 2024, compared to about 25% in 2021. Microchips act as the brains of modern economies, powering mobile networks, controlling car safety systems and monitoring temperatures in power plants. Material processing machines, meanwhile, are essential to modern manufacturing, enabling the production of furniture, cars, appliances, aircraft and electronics.

Some European companies were reluctant to leave the Russian market in 2022-2023, supplying machinery to Russia via third countries in Central Asia as sanctions tightened, a market source who worked in the woodworking business at a European company told The Moscow Times. However, the weakening of the ruble in summer 2023, combined with high logistics costs, made Western equipment prohibitively expensive, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons. As a result, by late 2023, Chinese woodworking machines, both automatic and semi-automatic, were about 30-50% cheaper than comparable European machines without a commensurate drop in quality, he added. A similar price difference can be seen when browsing online price lists for metalworking machinery. This is no small change considering that a European-made CNC woodworking machine can cost upwards of $200,000, and a metalworking machine upwards of $300,000. "European manufacturers offer better quality and reliability and used to have better warranty terms, but China’s price-to-quality ratio is obviously very hard to compete with. Meanwhile. Russia’s production of these machines is minuscule," The Moscow Times' source said. China has also flooded the market with finished goods, most notably cars. Its presence includes Chinese makers like Haval, Chery or Geely, as well as Western-branded models like the Ford Taurus, which are made in China and shipped to Russia. Some Russians seek to obtain premium Western cars via sanctions-dodging schemes, but their price-to-quality ratio increasingly falls short compared to Chinese alternatives, Ivan, a St. Petersburg-based car dealer, told The Moscow Times.