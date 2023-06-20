Russian Companies Record Historic Quadrillion-Ruble Revenues in 2022 – RBC

Russian companies declared more than 1 quadrillion rubles ($15 trillion) in 2022 revenue for the first time in the country's history, the RBC news website reported Tuesday, citing data from the country's tax service.

Revenues totaled 1.26 quadrillion rubles last year, nearly double the 655 trillion rubles ($7.7 trillion) declared in 2021, according to Federal Tax Service statistics.

Russia’s tax service attributed the surge to “the growth of mainly oil and gas companies’ export revenues and the recovery of consumer demand for goods, works and services,” RBC said.

Energy exports accounted for almost two-thirds of Russia’s exports in 2022, up from just over half the previous year, according to tax service data. The value of Russia’s oil, gas, coal and fuel exports increased by 43% to $383.7 billion in 2022.