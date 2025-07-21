Russian Defense Ministry Publishes Rare Footage of Tatarstan Drone Factory Employing Teens

A Russian factory producing attack drones for strikes on Ukraine relies heavily on teenage students and young trainees to staff its assembly lines, a recent broadcast by the Defense Ministry-run Zvezda TV channel has shown.

The Alabuga facility in the republic of Tatarstan manufactures modified Iranian-designed Shahed-136 drones, known in Russia as Geran.

In the Zvezda report, thousands of drones were shown rolling off production lines staffed largely by ninth-grade students and college trainees from a local polytechnic school.

“Hundreds of machines and thousands of workers keep the factory running. Young boys and girls work here while simultaneously attending the affiliated college, which is run by the same people who manage the factory,” the Zvezda presenter said.

Recruitment begins immediately after ninth grade, with factory employment guaranteed once they graduate from the Alabuga Polytechnic College.

A banner inside the factory reads: “Kurchatov, Korolyov and Stalin live in your DNA,” referring to Soviet scientists and the Soviet dictator.