Heavy Rains Flood Moscow for Second Time in a Week

Floodwaters overtook some areas of Moscow for a second time in a week on Monday after intense thunderstorms and heavy rain swept across the Russian capital.

By 9 a.m., a weather station at the city’s VDNKh park had recorded 33% of Moscow’s average monthly rainfall, according to meteorologist Evgeny Tishkovets.

“Moscow has now met its monthly rainfall norm, and the surrounding Moscow region has exceeded it,” Tishkovets wrote on Telegram, adding that the heaviest downpours were seen in the city’s northwestern districts.

Videos shared on social media showed submerged parking lots, cars driving through waterlogged underpasses and pedestrians wading through flooded underground walkways. In some areas, floodwaters swept away soil, scattering it across roadways.