Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Record Spring Heat Grips Moscow

Updated:
Muscovites enjoying the warm weather this week. Vasily Kuzmichenok / Moskva News Agency

Moscow smashed a daily temperature record on Tuesday, with thermometers in the Russian capital measuring a balmy 23.2 degrees Celsius. 

The previous record was broken in 1951, when the daily high for April 2 in Moscow was recorded at 17.4 degrees C.

Tuesday’s new historic high followed days of unseasonably warm weather throughout much of the European part of Russia, fueled by tropical air from the Mediterranean and North Africa, according to researchers at Moscow State University.

At the start of the week, temperatures in the Russian capital had already climbed to 20.3 C, the earliest recorded temperature above 20 degrees in Moscow’s history.

According to the chief scientist at Russia's Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, temperatures of 20-22 degrees C in Moscow are more typical for late May and early June.

Muscovites could be seen enjoying the warm weather early this week, as many walked around the city in T-shirts and light clothing, while others rode bikes, scooters and skateboards. 

Meteorologists said snow cover in the Russian capital has almost completely melted, more than two weeks earlier than on average. 

The unseasonably warm weather extended beyond Moscow, as nearly 50 temperature records were broken across the European part of Russia on Monday, meteorologists said. 

St. Petersburg witnessed a daily record of 19.6 C on Monday. 

The record highs come just days after Russia's state meteorological service issued its latest climate report that said 2023 was Russia’s third hottest year since 1936.

The report issued a stark warning that summer heatwaves could become the most significant climate-induced threat to the Russian economy, leading to crop failures and deadly wildfires. 

Read more about: Weather , Moscow

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

abnormal weather

In Photos: Moscow Hit By Torrential Summer Rain Storm

Residents were seen running for cover and cars were seen navigating flooded streets during the torrential downpour.
1 Min read
Summer Heat

Moscow’s Best Swimming Holes

Where to cool off and splash around on hot summer days.
WARM DECEMBER

Moscow Resorts to Fake Snow for New Year Festivities

The Russian capital is experiencing its highest December temperatures for over a century.
Weather

A Storm Sweeps Through Moscow, In Photos

Over the weekend, a massive storm swept through Moscow and its neighboring regions, resulting in the deaths of at least two people.