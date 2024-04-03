Record Spring Heat Grips Moscow

Moscow smashed a daily temperature record on Tuesday, with thermometers in the Russian capital measuring a balmy 23.2 degrees Celsius.

The previous record was broken in 1951, when the daily high for April 2 in Moscow was recorded at 17.4 degrees C.

Tuesday’s new historic high followed days of unseasonably warm weather throughout much of the European part of Russia, fueled by tropical air from the Mediterranean and North Africa, according to researchers at Moscow State University.

At the start of the week, temperatures in the Russian capital had already climbed to 20.3 C, the earliest recorded temperature above 20 degrees in Moscow’s history.

According to the chief scientist at Russia's Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, temperatures of 20-22 degrees C in Moscow are more typical for late May and early June.