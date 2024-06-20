Severe Storm in Moscow Kills At Least 2

Updated with second reported death.
A powerful storm rumbled through the Russian capital on Thursday afternoon, carrying heavy rains and winds that ripped hundreds of trees from the ground and killed at least two people, local authorities said.
Russia’s Emergency Services Ministry said a man was killed near Park Dubki in northern Moscow when wind gusts of around 18-23 meters per second uprooted a tree that then crushed him.
State media later reported a second person had been killed during the storm, which meteorologists said was brought in by a strong cold front, while at least 10 others were injured.
Videos shared on social media showed people in Moscow running for cover as the storm ripped through city streets, tossing loose debris into the sky and flooding some roadways. Other videos showed a tornado forming just outside of the Russian capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned on Wednesday that a powerful storm system was expected to bring heavy rain and high winds — as well as rare tornados — to the Russian capital the following day.
Authorities later issued a weather advisory alert.
