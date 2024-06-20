Severe Storm in Moscow Kills At Least 2

Updated with second reported death.

A powerful storm rumbled through the Russian capital on Thursday afternoon, carrying heavy rains and winds that ripped hundreds of trees from the ground and killed at least two people, local authorities said.

Russia’s Emergency Services Ministry said a man was killed near Park Dubki in northern Moscow when wind gusts of around 18-23 meters per second uprooted a tree that then crushed him.

State media later reported a second person had been killed during the storm, which meteorologists said was brought in by a strong cold front, while at least 10 others were injured.