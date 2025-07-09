Russian Military Launches Largest-Ever Air Attack on Ukraine

Authorities in Kyiv said Wednesday that the Russian military launched its largest missile and drone attack since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, mainly targeting the western part of the country.

Ukraine's air force said Russia used 728 drones and 13 missiles during the overnight bombardment, adding that its air defense systems intercepted 711 drones and that at least seven missiles were destroyed.

"This is a telling attack — and it comes precisely at a time when so many efforts have been made to achieve peace, to establish a ceasefire, and yet only Russia continues to rebuff them all," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X.

He called for Ukraine's Western allies to step up sanctions against Russia, specifically targeting its energy sector, an important revenue stream for the Russian government.

"Our partners know how to apply pressure in a way that will force Russia to think about ending the war, not launching new strikes," Zelensky added.