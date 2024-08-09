Pro-War Bloggers Slam Military Command Over Destroyed Russian Column in Kursk

Russian pro-war military bloggers are criticizing Russia’s military leadership after a video circulating online appeared to show a Russian military convoy destroyed by Ukrainian shelling in the Kursk region.
The footage shows damaged military trucks with what appear to be the burned bodies of Russian military personnel who were reportedly sent to the Kursk region as reinforcements against Ukrainian forces’ unprecedented cross-border incursion.
BBC Verify said later on Friday that it had geolocated the video and verified its authenticity.
Commenting on the incident, war bloggers said the convoy was allegedly destroyed by a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket system and slammed its command for the incident.
“All of this is not just the result of the unyielding stupidity of the individual who organized the convoy movement near the border in the third year of the war and then had it remain stationary, but also the result of the overall chaotic situation of hastily pulling reserves to the breakthrough area, for which they were completely unprepared,” the pro-war Telegram channel Voyennyy Osvedomitel (Military Informant) wrote.
Some military bloggers called for those responsible for the column movement to be severely punished.
“For [organizing soldiers’ movements] in columns [we need] executions today!”, military blogger Roman Alekhin wrote, referring to assault penal military units, which usually suffer high casualties.
“[Those] who gave the order to move in columns in the area of observation of copters and HIMARS…should also be sentenced according to the laws of wartime, today this is an assault [penal] squad,” Alekhin said.
The Russian pro-war Telegram channel Rybar, which has over 1.2 million subscribers, said that “recent footage from the Kursk region shows that nearly three years of fighting still haven't taught some people anything,” adding, however, that such decisions “are far from the level of the General Staff.”
“By the third year of the war, even a monkey could have learned this, but not some staff general from the Defense Ministry who orders these deadly marches in the frontline zone,” wrote the Telegram channel Trinadtsatyy (Thirteenth).
According to the Mash Telegram channel, the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Kursk resident who filmed the destroyed convoy later on Friday.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.