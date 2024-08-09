Pro-War Bloggers Slam Military Command Over Destroyed Russian Column in Kursk

Russian pro-war military bloggers are criticizing Russia’s military leadership after a video circulating online appeared to show a Russian military convoy destroyed by Ukrainian shelling in the Kursk region.

The footage shows damaged military trucks with what appear to be the burned bodies of Russian military personnel who were reportedly sent to the Kursk region as reinforcements against Ukrainian forces’ unprecedented cross-border incursion.

BBC Verify said later on Friday that it had geolocated the video and verified its authenticity.

Commenting on the incident, war bloggers said the convoy was allegedly destroyed by a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket system and slammed its command for the incident.

“All of this is not just the result of the unyielding stupidity of the individual who organized the convoy movement near the border in the third year of the war and then had it remain stationary, but also the result of the overall chaotic situation of hastily pulling reserves to the breakthrough area, for which they were completely unprepared,” the pro-war Telegram channel Voyennyy Osvedomitel (Military Informant) wrote.