Over 350 People Killed and Nearly 800 Still Missing in Kursk Region After Ukrainian Incursion, Prosecutor Says

More than 350 residents of Russia’s southwestern Kursk region have been killed and nearly 800 remain missing following Ukraine’s months-long occupation of the border area, regional authorities said Tuesday.

“The fate of 789 residents of the border regions, including four children, remains unknown. There are 358 dead officially,” the Kursk region’s Prosecutor General Alexei Tsukanov said at a local roundtable.

Ukrainian forces captured dozens of towns in the Kursk region amid their surprise cross-border incursion in August 2024, marking the first time a foreign army occupied Russian territory since World War II.

More than 150,000 residents in the Kursk region were ordered to leave their homes, some of whom later staged protests over poor living conditions and what they described as inadequate government support and compensation for destroyed property.