U.S. Wants To Know Ukraine ‘Objectives’ in Russia Incursion

The White House said Wednesday it was contacting key U.S. ally Ukraine to learn more about the "objectives" of Kyiv's most serious cross-border incursion into Russian territory in months.

"We're going to reach out to the Ukrainian military to learn more about their objectives," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about the operation.

Washington supported "common sense" actions by Ukraine to stop attacks by Russian forces, Jean-Pierre added.

President Joe Biden in May allowed Kyiv to use American-supplied weapons against targets just across the Russian border to repel Moscow's push on the Kharkiv region.