Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Visit North Korea This Weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Russian officials as the two countries deepen relations.
Lavrov "will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on July 11-13" for the "second round of strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier that Lavrov would visit "at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry."
Pyongyang has become one of Moscow's key allies since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, sending thousands of troops and container loads of weapons to help Russian forces oust Ukrainian forces from the southwestern Kursk region.
Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, according to authorities in Seoul.
North Korea confirmed it had deployed troops to support Russia's war in April, admitting that some of its soldiers had been killed in combat.
Leader Kim Jong Un has subsequently been shown in state media images beside the flag-draped coffins of North Korean soldiers killed while helping Russia fight Ukraine.
Russia's security chief Sergei Shoigu has visited Pyongyang multiple times this year, including last month, when the two countries marked the one-year anniversary of the signing of a mutual defense agreement.
Shoigu announced that the nuclear-armed North would send builders and deminers to the Kursk region in the coming weeks.
The frequency of visits by senior Russian officials to North Korea "is highly unusual," Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, told AFP.
"At the center of these discussions may well be plans for Kim's anticipated visit to Russia," he added.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.