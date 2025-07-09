Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Visit North Korea This Weekend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit North Korea this weekend, the latest in a series of high-profile visits by top Russian officials as the two countries deepen relations.

Lavrov "will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on July 11-13" for the "second round of strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier that Lavrov would visit "at the invitation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry."

Pyongyang has become one of Moscow's key allies since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, sending thousands of troops and container loads of weapons to help Russian forces oust Ukrainian forces from the southwestern Kursk region.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, according to authorities in Seoul.