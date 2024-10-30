North Korean Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow for Talks With Lavrov

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow Wednesday to hold "strategic" talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The visit comes amid Western warnings that thousands of North Korean troops are training in Russia and could be deployed to fight Ukraine.

"Choe Son Hui is coming to Moscow on an official visit to hold strategic consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "We will inform you additionally about the details."

The United States said Monday that 10,000 North Korean soldiers were training in Russia and could be deployed to fight Ukraine within "weeks."

U.S. President Joe Biden called the deployment "very dangerous," while South Korea said it was an "illegal" move that posed a significant threat to global security.

Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia launched its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as his country's "dearest friend."

Russian lawmakers voted unanimously last week to ratify a defense treaty with North Korea that provides for "mutual assistance" if either party faces aggression.