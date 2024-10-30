Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

North Korean Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow for Talks With Lavrov

By AFP
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow Wednesday to hold "strategic" talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The visit comes amid Western warnings that thousands of North Korean troops are training in Russia and could be deployed to fight Ukraine.

"Choe Son Hui is coming to Moscow on an official visit to hold strategic consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "We will inform you additionally about the details."

The United States said Monday that 10,000 North Korean soldiers were  training in Russia and could be deployed to fight Ukraine within "weeks."

U.S. President Joe Biden called the deployment "very dangerous," while South Korea said it was an "illegal" move that posed a significant threat to global security.

Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia launched its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as his country's "dearest friend."

Russian lawmakers voted unanimously last week to ratify a defense treaty with North Korea that provides for "mutual assistance" if either party faces aggression.

Read more about: North Korea , Lavrov

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

N. Korea's Kim Wants 'Forward-Looking' Ties With Russia

Russia's foreign minister was in Pyongyang for a two-day visit that is expected to lay the groundwork for a trip by President Vladimir Putin.
3 Min read

Lavrov Meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea, Invites Him to Moscow

Lavrov visited the secretive state ahead of a possible landmark summit between Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

North Korea Nukes Mean U.S. Wouldn’t Strike First, Says Lavrov

Rhetoric between the countries escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump described North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a "rocket man on a suicide mission"...

Russia Charges Woman With Treason for Buying Pro-Ukraine Stamps, Human Rights Group Says

Lyudmila Kolesnikova was arrested earlier this year after traveling from Ireland to annexed Crimea to attend her mother’s funeral.
1 Min read